New order in Egypt: Siemens Gamesa lands 262 MW turbine supply and 15-year maintenance contract

03 January 2018

  • - It is the largest order ever won by the company in Egypt, a country which offers huge growth potential in wind power.
  • Siemens Gamesa will install 125 of its G97-2.1 MW turbines at Gulf of Suez wind farm, located in Ras Ghareb, Gulf of Suez, Egypt.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) has secured a new order for the installation of 125 of its G97-2.1MW turbines (total capacity of 262.5 MW) at the Egyptian wind farm Gulf of Suez, of Ras Ghareb Wind Energy SA1.

Specifically, the company received this order from the consortium comprised by the French energy group ENGIE, the Japanese independent power providers Toyota Tsusho Corporation and Eurus Energy Holdings Corporation, and the Egyptian engineering and construction firm Orascom Construction. This is the first privately-backed wind farm being developed in Egypt where until now all of the wind facilities have been backed by the NREA, the Egyptian renewable energy promotion body.

Under the terms of the agreement, in addition to the supply and commissioning arrangement, Siemens Gamesa will also handle the facility's maintenance for 15 years. Installation of the 125 G97-2.1 MW turbines is scheduled to be complete by July 2019 and the facility is expected to be operational by the end of that year.

This is the largest order ever secured by Siemens Gamesa in Egypt, where it is the market leader, having installed over 890 MW to date. This new order is fully independent and comes on the heels of the agreement entered into earlier with the Egyptian authorities as part of the latter's efforts to modernise the country's entire energy supply system. It is worth highlighting that Egypt is one of the 15 countries presenting the greatest potential for growth, as it is expected to install 6,500 MW of wind power capacity by 2026.

1 The order was signed during the Oct-December 2017 quarter.

